Apprenticeships with Sheffield Forgemasters for New Year

New Year opportunities to join an award-winning apprenticeship programme with Sheffield Forgemasters are open to 14 potential recruits.

The company’s investment in future generations of employees will lead to apprentices being appointed in early 2017. Its four-year apprenticeship programme has earned plaudits from education, training and sector experts, and the company commits to a £1 million training framework for its specialist staff.

The manufacturing giant produces castings and forgings for suppliers to the engineering, nuclear, and process industries.

Graham Honeyman, chief executive of Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “In these somewhat uncertain and challenging times for the sector, this is a very encouraging and positive announcement, both for our business and the steel, manufacturing and engineering sectors as a whole.

“The introduction of an apprentice levy in April 2017 will not affect our policy on recruiting and training apprentices, which we see as vital to the future of this business.

“Over the years, we have visited schools and hosted visits from schools all over the country to explain what we do here and to raise the profile of engineering as an important career choice.

“Consequently, we expect a huge amount of interest. It is likely that the position will be reviewed again later in 2017 with potentially another intake later in the 2017 year or early 2018.”

Apprentice vacancies will be across departments at the 64-acre site and include two mechanical engineers; two electrical engineers; a human resources and administration apprentice; five machinists; three moulder/coremakers and one patternmaker.

Sheffield Forgemasters prides itself on offering long- term careers and has recruited 103 apprentices since 2007, with the scheme boasting a 92 per cent retention rate. Every apprentice who has graduated has been offered a full-time permanent job.

Its last intake was September 2014 and it currently has 22 apprentices. Most apprentices complete a four-year or an ‘extended’ apprenticeship, resulting in an Advanced Apprenticeship Level 3 Certificate or a foundation degree.

The programme is backed by industry through providers including the Sheffield College, The Skills Academy for Manufacturing, the Tata Steel Academy and other local colleges, and is also validated by the Institute of Cast Metal Engineers and the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Apprentices need to be aged between 16 and 19 at registration and apply through Sheffield College. Cut-off date for applications is January 27, 2017.

l For further details visit www.sheffieldforgemasters.com

