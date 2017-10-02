Bullion chocolate strikes awards gold

A mobile spray tan service, a jewellery school and Taiwanese cuisine were among the businesses showcased at Sheffield Hallam University’s Enterprise Awards - but it was the craft chocolate maker who tasted success.

Ten start-ups were shortlisted for the top prize of £5,000, which went to Max Scotford who impressed the judges with his business ‘Bullion,’ said to be Yorkshire’s first craft chocolate company producing a single origin chocolate from ‘bean-to-bar’.

Just as with fine wine, Max wants to encourage people to discuss the different origins and distinct flavour notes of the chocolate he produces.

Max graduated from Hallam in 2015 with a degree in events management. After spotting a gap in the market, he set up a production unit in Kelham Island. Bullion is now on sale in seven shops in Sheffield, Harvey Nichols in Leeds and in Hull and London.

Max said: “The enterprise team allocated me an amazing mentor who I meet with on a monthly basis, the team have put me in touch with essential contacts which has turned into amazing opportunities.

“They have been my backbone and a fantastic support for everything that I’ve been through.”

The awards give student and graduate start-ups the chance to showcase their businesses and share their achievements with an audience and judging panel of fellow entrepreneurs.

Two runners-up also won £2,000 each.

Nelly Naylor impressed with her photography business Same Sex Photography, which supports the LGBT community.

Danielle Wilkinson was chosen for her mobile spray tanning business Dan Tan, which uses only eco-friendly, ethical tanning products.

The enterprise team also sponsored a £1,000 prize based on an audience vote for the best pitch.

Caroline Nouvellon, manager of the enterprise team said: “The awards allow us to acknowledge and congratulate the businesses on their passion, drive, hard work and determination to turn ideas into commercial ventures with the potential for long-term success.”