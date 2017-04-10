Business Secretary Greg Clark ‘honoured’ to attend Cutlers’ Feast in Sheffield

Business Secretary Greg Clark has spoken of his honour at being invited to speak at the Cutlers’ Feast in Sheffield - and hailed its “manufacturing, engineering and industrial excellence”.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is principal speaker at the event on Thursday May 18 - the only ‘white tie’ dinner outside of London.

It is the second time in two years the Business Secretary has attended after Sajid Javid last year. And it comes after Prime Minister Theresa May wrote a letter to The Star saying the region could ‘power an engineering revolution’ after a string of inward investment coups, including Boeing and McLaren.

Mr Clark said: “Sheffield is renowned worldwide for its status as a centre for manufacturing, engineering and industrial excellence and recent investments by Boeing and McLaren demonstrate the continued confidence firms have in Sheffield’s economic future.

“Through our ambitious Industrial Strategy Green Paper, we plan to build on the city’s exceptional local strengths.

“It is a huge honour to be invited to speak at Cutlers’ Feast, an event with such a distinguished history and heritage that showcases the excellence that Sheffield and the Yorkshire region is renowned for.”

Mr Clark was invited to the 381st Feast by the 378th Master Cutler, Richard Edwards, on behalf of the 392-year-old Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

He said: “With the industrial strategy, Brexit and devolution, the manufacturing landscape in this part of the country is about to undergo an unprecedented change.

“An event such as the Cutlers’ Feast presents a golden opportunity for us to make our position clear as well as for the Government to put forward its vision for the future – a vision which affects us all.”

The Government is urging business to help set priorities for a modern industrial strategy following the launch of a green paper.

It outlines 10 pillars of focus as part of a consultation period which closes on April 17. It will publish a white paper later in the year.