Business Secretary hails ‘region on rise’

The “whole country” should be proud of the work done in Sheffield to land McLaren and Boeing, the Business Secretary said at the 381st Cutlers’ Feast.

Greg Clark said the deals showed what can be achieved when local leaders work together and it was a “region on the rise.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark.

He added: “It isn’t just Sheffield that should be proud – but the whole country.

“To attract the first Boeing manufacturing facility in Europe is of huge regional and national significance.”

Mr Clark, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, went on to heap praise on the city for its focus on skills - referred to elsewhere as the ‘Sheffield model’ - the Local Enterprise Partnership and Sheffield University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

He added: “A region on the rise – as this one so clearly is - is a magnet for the talented and the capable.”

Mr Clark was principal speaker at the Cutlers’ Feast at the Cutlers’ Hall - a white tie event dubbed the most important business dinner in the North.

It was attended by hundreds of freemen and friends of the historic Company of Cutlers and senior figures from the church, army and legal profession.

The Business Secretary, who was a guest of Master Cutler Richard Edwards, said Sheffield was one of the first cities to negotiate a City Deal, which brought devolved powers and funding and it was “one of the best.”

He added: “Your particular focus on skills – with resources devolved directly to communities, colleges and employers – broke new ground and is often referred to elsewhere as the ‘Sheffield model’.

“Especially impressive is the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre – testament to what can be achieved when the local leaders, including your world class universities, can achieve when they work together.”

He added: “What about the wider economy? But strong manufacturers bring forth the need for a strong service sector. Innovation in manufacturing attracts creative people and companies in all areas.”