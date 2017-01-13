Collapsed Mr Rubble skip contracts honoured by new owner

The boss of a Sheffield skip company which bought rival firm Mr Rubble out of liquidation said all the old contracts were being serviced and it was ‘business as usual’ for customers.

Richard Fletcher, co-owner of Fletcher Plant Limited, of Darnall, said eight jobs were created when it bought the assets, website and telephone number of Mr Rubble.

Carl Brittain, the previous owner of Mr Rubble, had been employed to oversee day-to-day operations and since the purchase some drivers had applied for jobs and had been hired.

Mr Rubble, which employed 20, was hit by competition and a rise in permit costs.

Mr Fletcher added: “When the company went into administration we registered our interest.

“We have carried on servicing all contracts and all outstanding skips people have paid for, it’s business as usual for Mr Rubble using our waste recycling facility.”