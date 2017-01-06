Developer unveils new vision for Sheffield city centre student tower

A long-dormant scheme to build a tower of student flats by Sheffield’s former Head Post Office may soon be brought forward after fresh plans were submitted.

Langland Estates Limited has put in a new application to develop the land on the corner of Pond Street and Flat Street, near to the city centre bus interchange.

The site with the O2 Academy in the background.

The complex would include a 16-storey tower and a 10-storey block, with enough space to house 241 students.

Sheffield Council approved a plan to redevelop the entire Head Post Office area, including the corner site, in September 2015.

The refurbishment of the listed buildings including the old Head Post Office is complete, and Langland has now submitted detailed plans for the tower complex, which will be the final phase of the project.

The developer’s initial aim was to build up to 22 storeys high, but this was brought down to 16 after talks with the council’s planning department.

An early idea for the new block. Photo: Axis Architecture.

According to the new application, the complex would comprise cluster flats and self-contained studios.

With Sheffield Hallam’s main buildings a short walk away, the University of Sheffield not much further and the railway station just around the corner, the site is an obvious choice for a student development.

The developer highlights ‘social cohesion’ as a key aspect of its plans. The application says: “The development site is located in an existing, established mixed-use area with a growing residential community.

“The scheme will further enhance the residential offer in the area and will strengthen the cohesion of the existing community which has already stimulated massive regeneration of the area.”

The view from the east, with the Odeon cinema in the background.

It adds that the completed building would improve pedestrian and vehicle movement in the area.

Sheffield Hallam is not involved in Langland’s application. But the university took over the former Head Post Office in 2015, creating a new home of its Sheffield Institute of Arts. Students started using the building in January 2016 following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

More recently the university has finished renovation work on the former parcel yard next door, providing more learning space for students. A public cafe in the former post hall is proving popular with locals.

In November city businessman Kevin McCabe unveiled his vision to knock down the bus interchange and build a £200 million upmarket shopping centre on a series of terraces linking Sheaf Street to Arundel Gate.

