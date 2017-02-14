Search

Flybe brings love on Valentine’s Day

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture: Chris Etchells

Passengers from Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be able to fly to Palma this summer with Flybe, as the low cost airline announces its latest new route.

