Interior design and fit-out specialist relocates to Sheffield’s historic Victoria Quays

Award winning Sheffield commercial interior design and fit-out specialist Ovo Spaces is coming to Sheffield city centre with a major relocation to historic Victoria Quays.

The company, which is currently based in Brightside Lane, Newhall, is investing more than £750,000 in new headquarters based in a converted Victorian warehouse overlooking Sheffield’s Canal Basin.

The conversion is expected to be completed in time for the Ovo Spaces team to enjoy a late summer move.

“We have been at our current premises in Brightside since 2004 but as our business continues to expand with a portfolio of major projects both completed and in the pipeline, we knew we had to find ourselves a new home to accommodate that expansion and support us and our clients as we enter an exciting period of new growth,” said Ovo Spaces managing director David Baldwin.

Ovo Spaces already has detailed knowledge of Victoria Quays as it won the Small-Medium Project of the Year award at the prestigious Mixology Awards 2015 for its work on creating new offices in the Grain Warehouse for brand communications specialist WE ARE ( now rebranded as Born & Raised).

The Ovo team is currently working on a complete refit from core to completion of its new premises, which will be housed in a Grade II listed warehouse built at the height of the canals boom around 1816. Little used by the end of the 19th century, it was completely derelict by the early 1990s.