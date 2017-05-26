John Lewis closes Sheffield centre near Meadowhall

A John Lewis distribution centre in Sheffield is to close as the firm expands a site in Leeds.

The retailer’s depot at Tinsley employs 72 and is to close in October, a statement has confirmed.

The company is creating 50 jobs at Logic Park, Leeds, which opened last year and already has 65 staff.

It said it hoped partners at the Sheffield site would apply for these roles, or others within the business.

The John Lewis store in Sheffield is unaffected by this announcement and will remain open.

The John Lewis Partnership is the largest employee-owned business in the UK and started 150 years ago. Its 86,700 partners own retail businesses John Lewis and Waitrose.