Kevin McCabe’s property company set to start £12m office build in Sheffield

Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe’s property company is set to start building a £12m office block in the city in a strong sign of confidence in the economy.

Scarborough Group hopes to begin work on Vidrio early in the new year after intense interest in a newly completed block next door.

The firm opened £20m Acero in July and 70 per cent of it is now ‘under offer’ from four firms who, if they all sign up as planned, could move 800 people into the building, the company claims.

Vidrio will be the fourth building on the Digital Campus, between Sheaf Street and the bus station, which includes the Electric Works, home to dozens of tech firms, and Ventana House, where a Sky call centre is based.

Mark Jackson, of Scarborough Group, said Vidrio had detailed planning permission and they were talking to organisations who would be key to the project, including Singapore-based Metro Holdings, which co-funded Acero.

Mr Jackson said they were also talking to “one or two” potential tenants about taking the whole building.

He added: “It’s all positive. It’s all about belief, Sheffield is a sensible market and doesn’t suffer from irrational exuberance. People want the right product in the right place.

“Scarborough Group believes in Sheffield and brought its partners to Sheffield and we’re very pleased.”

With Acero, they hoped to sign four tenants before Christmas.

He added: “They are all good names, as befit the building. One would be new to the city but a lot of it is about retention and expansion and moves from peripheral locations into the city centre.”

Scarborough Group also has ambitions to redevelop Sheffield bus station and turn it into an upmarket shopping centre with rising terraces that gently climb from Sheaf Street to Arundel Gate.

The scheme is progressing, Mr Jackson said.

The firm is also in the frame to build on a empty plot outside Sheffield station.