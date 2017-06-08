Mad Management: Sheffield hustings: the different cultures of business and politics

Last Friday night I helped a friend, Brian Cranwell, run the hustings he had arranged at St John’s Church in Totley. It was a fascinating and enjoyable evening but also very disappointing for me – for reasons I will come to later.

I only knew one of the six candidates, Nick Clegg, who is head and shoulders above any other politician I know. It is a great pity he did not contest the Lansley NHS bill. LibDems might still be in government. Three of the other five candidates were also businessmen: a Conservative, Ian Walker, John Hurley, UKIP, and Steve Winstone, the Social Democratic Party. What was really interesting was the audience response to them. There was something that appealed straight away when they spoke about being in business. Even John Hurley, whose UKIP policies were clearly antithetical to 90% of the audience, stirred positive interest as he explained his engagement in the economic life of Sheffield, and Ian Walker and Steve Winstone even more so.

They came over as real, and I found myself hoping that none would go to Westminster (which they won’t) so they could stay here full time, adding value to Sheffield.

I found myself wishing I could listen to them more; take them out for a drink and chat. They had DONE something here, made things happen, taken personal and financial risks, created wealth and jobs, volunteered on various civic boards. They came over as real, and I found myself hoping that none would go to Westminster (which they won’t) so they could stay here full time, adding value to Sheffield. This, on the whole, has been my experience of business people. I have worked with about 500 companies across the world, mainly in building, mining, oil and gas; and with supply chains right down to Tier three. I have very, very seldom felt disrespected, although quite often misunderstood, and have always been impressed by their genuiness and hard work, not to mention just how smart so many are. And, over the thirty years, my company was always been paid, with one exception, a large USA contractor - but it was a lot of money!

Some of my most successful concepts have come from conversations about work, usually late at night, mainly on how organisations could better be run. Two, in particular, come to mind. The first came in about 1983 at two in the morning on a hotel terrace in Monaco where I had co-delivered a session for the YPO (Young Presidents Organisation). A very successful computer entrepreneur in South Africa, Nick Frangos, talked me through his positive negotiation experiences with the Japanese, where, amongst other things, he realised that good relationships and trust-building came before any business issues were ever finalised. The findings in my research were confirmed and Nick went straight into my negotiation training programme as a case study. Theresa May would, of course, have dismissed this.

The second was with a senior manager from Baker Hughes Inteq. While we sat in the bar in Aberdeen late one evening in 1994 he sketched out the kind of productive relationship he would have liked the Oil and Gas majors to have with service contractors. I turned this into a model called the Opportunity Curve, showing the value of early involvement of the supply chain. This underpinned our collaborative project management work over the next fifteen years and is now a key plank in the Cabinet Office Public Projects Construction Strategy.

At the hustings the contrast was clear. The politicians had an excellent grasp of the different policies and their impacts, and the deficiencies in the other parties; but somehow there was a barrier. Although you could admire their knowledge of the political systems and presentation skills, the real rapport was lacking; a veneer which they seemed unaware of. They also appeared to be too comfortable with conflict, which the person in business is not. For example, immediately after the convenor asked the candidates to introduce themselves, asking them to avoid being personal , the very first speaker (Labour) immediately attacked Nick Clegg over what he saw was the mishandling of the Forgemaster £60 million loan, with the consequent impact on jobs etc.

To the politicians, this was acceptable. None of the businessmen engaged in this fashion. In fact, Steve Winstone defended Nick with some politely delivered facts. Clearly, while in good business cooperation and trust play key roles, in politics mistrust becomes a habit. This is not a criticism. It is their survival strategy. Nevertheless, it makes politicians “different”. Even the remarkably successful Clement Attlee had to cope with constant undermining from, for example, Nye Bevan. You would have thought Bevan would be grateful. That is often not the way in the Westminster bubble. But it is in most businesses. When Honda, for example, experienced serious cash flow problems in the 1950’s, its suppliers volunteered a three month payment moratorium. The relationship was win/win. The ideal is probably the street-wise politician who understands cooperation and the entrepreneur who is also street-wise. The Hong Kong MTRC, 50% government and private, is a great example, completing the 2002 $4.8 billion TKE project under budget and early (pictured).

Now, my deep disappointment: Not a single person at the hustings expressed concern for the NHS. Mental health, yes; trees, inevitably; even fox-hunting. But the one institution that affects every one of us, the NHS, ravaged by this government, was not even mentioned as such. It is currently teetering towards a caricature of Bevan’s vision as Jeremy Hunt and Simon Stevens push for the USA healthcare version, the most inefficient and expensive in the Western World. This will be economically catastrophic. Today we can change that.