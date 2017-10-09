Mad Management: Wealth accumulation, distribution, value and the common good

I am one of those very few rail travellers who gazes out the window at the lovely English countryside instead of being transfixed by my smartphone. But, returning after a long flight last week I was too tired to do so, so I did what I always do when I am tired, i.e. play with figures. The number that was sticking in my mind was from the Financial Times, WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell’s £48.1 million earnings in 2016.

Using the proverbial back of a fag packet I began to idly calculate what that might be after tax for a week and how I would spend it. The emerging figure made my eyes water, so I lowered my sights and began a new calculation of what the average CEO’s package (£4.5 million) would look like after a week (£52,000). That too was impossible for me to spend in a year, let alone a week, so I lowered my sights further to figuring what £1 million p.a. would look like per week after tax, say about £10,000. Let’s assume that only half of that is disposable income: just how does someone spend that kind of money in a week, every week?

The institutions that wrecked so many lives, have benefited the most

Well, you could buy a new Jaguar every six months...

Now, multiply that by 4.5 to estimate how much the averagely paid CEO could then dispose of per week, i.e. £22,500.

That’s a new Maserati every month. But, even more tellingly, it would take the average wage earner at £28,000 a year 160 years to earn £4.5 million. Now you can see why my eyes were watering at Martin Sorrell’s package, which would take about 1,700 years to earn at the average wage rate.

Seems a bit excessive; but that is not my point.

What is the value of this wealth? Some would say, look at Bill Gates, see how much he has given away to charity. Again, my question would be, is that getting the best value? Would it not have been better used in investing in building Microsoft’s supply chain and developers across the world? In my experience nothing works as well to add value in a developing country as local suppliers selling to a generous but demanding client - much better than aid programmes.

So, back to our CEOs: If they settled for a miserly one million a year and the balance went back into the company, what could be done with it?

Well, they could employ at least another 100 workers at the average wage, or in the case of WPP, well over 1,500. And this is only one executive’s package!

This money would be disposable immediately, circulating in the local community, increasing local wealth; otherwise known as the multiplier effect.

Now, here is the kicker. In his daily blog, “Tax Research”, Professor Richard Murphy, Labour’s unacknowledged economics guru, quotes the latest Wealth report from Allianz, seller of insurance and wealth management products. The preface begins:

“Despite low interest rates, private investors in industrialized countries have, on average, invested around EUR 1 trillion of fresh savings in bank accounts each year since the outbreak of the financial crisis (10 years ago), more than in any other financial product”, i.e. they have taken them out of circulation. “

That means they held about EUR 33 trillion of their financial assets in the form of bank deposits at the end of 2016.

Such investment behaviour has paradoxical results. From this angle, BANKS ARE TURNING OUT TO BE THE CRISIS WINNERS, while savers are suffering severe losses due to zero interest rates.”

It’s a strange world. The institutions that wrecked so many lives, have benefited the most, because the very rich won’t invest in the real economy.

Now let us compare that Western capitalist mindset with that of a typical Japanese company, Nissan.

At a conference in the nineties a Nissan procurement executive told me that one of the first things Nissan did when it set up in Sunderland was to increase the price it paid its local steering wheel supplier for its components, in order to fund continuous quality improvements.

Consequently, in the early nineties, as GM was wringing crippling price reductions from its suppliers in the early nineties and damaging quality, Nissan was engaging its suppliers collaboratively to increase productivity all along the value chain. Its innovation and market share increased; a win for everyone in the system, from employees to suppliers and communities, while GM went downhill.

By the way, in 1999 the average ratio of a Japanese President salary to the new graduate starter was 11.3 to 1.

The comparison with the average earner would be well below 10:1. The UK ratio was 44 to 1. And it’s not only Japan.

The CEO total salary in the Spanish Mondragon co-operative employing over 70,000 staff and turning over 11 billion euros a year is 15 times the lowest paid employee. The ratio would be about 300 to 1 for the UK CEO.

I am making an economic, not a moral, point here, which is that the money not going on executive pay or to disinterested shareholders is enriching the whole system, adding value, investing in the future, or, in the case of John Lewis, going to the employees as profit-share.

A recent Boston Consulting Group research report states that survival requires a leadership mindset shift from thinking in reductionist models of company performance toward more holistic models of system performance. Let’s begin by reviewing the unsupportable top salaries, starting with bonuses.