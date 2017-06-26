Making friends at The Star’s Meet-the-Editor network events

The Star uses its incredible reach and extensive contacts to promote Sheffield.

It also brings together people who might never have met at Meet-the-Editor events.

At the latest one, our plans for a ‘digital day’ to celebrate our tech scene took a step forward with talk of adding a digital jobs fair, thanks to Zoe Hebblethwaite of Sky Bet and Laura Bennett, author of the Sheffield Digital report.

We also learned more about Pennie Raven, who - with others - has run 23 PechaKucha presentation nights, 11 Sheffield Soup pitching contests and is one half of Avenues to Zero which has amazing plans to redevelop Mount Pleasant.

Andrew Woods, of Doncasters UK Fabrications aerospace division, joined us fresh from the Paris Air Show where several local firms were in the mix.

And look out for dynamic Steve Manley, owner of Universal Office Products, president of Sheffield Chamber in two years.