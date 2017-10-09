Mega-battery plant to come online in city

One of the biggest batteries in the UK will come online in Sheffield this week to help the grid cope with big swings in renewable power.

E.ON said the 10MW facility, next to its wood burning power plant at Blackburn Meadows, is housed in four shipping containers and has the same capacity as half-a-million phone batteries.

And it marked a milestone in the drive to develop industrial-scale battery plants to soak up int3ermittent power from wind and solar farms - and supply it on demand.

David Topping, director of business, heat and power solutions at E.ON, said: “Batteries at this scale allow us to make best use of all renewable energy sources by harnessing the energy and having it ready for use whenever it’s needed – increasing the share of renewable energy on the grid while at the same time providing a secure supply.

The storage plants will also be able to take power off the system when supply is high, such as on a particularly windy or sunny day.

In 2015, National Grid paid wind farm operators in the UK £90m not to generate electricity because there was simply too much to handle, it is claimed.

And solar generation peaks during the day - but demand spikes in the evening.

Leon Walker, commercial development manager at National Grid, said: “Using battery storage is a significant development for managing the national grid.

“It’s an ultra-fast way of keeping electricity supply and demand balanced.”

The Blackburn Meadows power station burns enough wood to produce electricity to heat 40,000 homes. It also uses a ‘district heating’ system to heat nearby businesses including Sheffield Forgemasters, FlyDSA Arena and Ice Sheffield.

n A South Yorkshire company is planning to create hundreds of jobs manufacturing grid-scale batteries. Cumulus Energy Storage says it is close to commercialising its units. It is based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park on the Sheffield border and has a research lab in the US.