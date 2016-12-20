New £6m Sheffield easyHotel could open in 2018

A new £6 million budget hotel could open in Sheffield city centre in 2018 if councillors back the project.

UK firm easyHotel, a sister company to easyJet, revealed yesterday that it had acquired part of the former Primark building in High Street on a 999-year lease.

The former Primark shop in High Street could become an easyHotel.

The purchase is subject to planning permission. The company submitted plans to turn the eastern section of the former clothes shop into a 131-bed hotel, as part of a complex also including a gym and commercial units.

Guy Parsons, easyHotel CEO, said: “We are delighted to be investing in Sheffield, a key northern powerhouse city which has received significant inward investment.

“Sheffield is the fourth largest city in England, a major centre of engineering and creative and digital technologies, home to sport venues such as the Hillsborough stadium and The Crucible and has two major universities.

“Attracting nine million visitors per year, the dynamics of the city make it very attractive location for a new easyHotel, which will be ideally situated to service both business and leisure visitors.

“I am pleased that we have delivered our first investment as set out in our development strategy announced in September which we remain on track to deliver.”

The total cost of the purchase and conversion of the building will be about £6 million, the firm said.

A separate plan to knock down the western side, fronting Castle Square, and build a new residential block, is mentioned in the application but has not yet been submitted.

