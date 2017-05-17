PHOTOS: Winners of NMSY Apprenticeship Awards 2017 revealed

The hard work of the region's apprentices and training providers was recognised at the first North Midlands South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards last night.

Run by Johnston Press titles including The Star and the Doncaster Free Press, the aim was to highlight the benefit of on-the-job training.

Awards were handed out in a variety of categories, from Mentor of the Year to Apprenticeship Champion.

Doncaster entrepreneur Frances Bishop, a former contestant on BBC's The Apprentice, hosted the event at Sheffield's Showroom cinema.

The winners are below. Look out for an eight-page supplement in Johnston Press titles next week.

Apprenticeship Champion

Rebecca Edgecumbe, Interserve Learning & Employment

Barnsley’s Apprentice of the Year

Ellie Reynolds, GBAC

Chesterfield’s Apprentice of the Year

Leigh Worsdale, Foxwood Diesel

Doncaster’s Apprentice of the Year

Natasha Jackson, Doncaster College

Large Employer of the Year

Knowhow Contact Centre

Large Newcomer of the Year

Auto Windscreens

Mansfield’s Apprentice of the Year

Charlotte Birch, Academy Transformation Trust

Medium Employer of the Year

Azzure IT

Mentor of the Year

Louise Randall, Academy Transformation Trust Further Education

Rotherham’s Apprentice of the Year

Ashley Davis, Rotherham United Community Sports Trust

Sheffield’s Apprentice of the Year

Kairon Flowers, Interserve Learning & Employment

Small Employer of the Year

Stephensons Tea & Coffee House

SME Newcomer of the Year

Mitchells Chartered Accountants & Business Advisers

Training Provider of the Year

AMRC Training Centre

NMSY Apprenticeship Awards 2017.