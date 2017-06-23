‘Radical’ trams plan all set to create jobs

A tram from Sheffield to the Advanced Manufacturing Park is in plans to create jobs and boost prosperity by ‘radically’ improving transport.

A new ‘Transport Prospectus’ also calls for new lines from the AMP to Meadowhall - creating a tram triangle - as well as a new east-west route from Barnsley to Doncaster Sheffield Airport via Doncaster town centre.

The Sheffield City Region report states: ‘Through the Department for Transport’s large local major schemes fund we are developing the SCR Mass Transit business case to renew the existing Supertram network.

‘We are also piloting an innovative tram-train service, which exploits technology new to the UK to enhance Rotherham’s connectivity. This pilot offers a springboard for improving mass transit connectivity across both our region and the UK in the future.’

The new prospectus also aims to ‘seize the greatest benefits from programmes such as HS2 and Transport for the North’.

And it has been sent to Government to make sure ministers, following the recent General Election, are well aware of the SCR’s priorities.

The City Region is a partnership between nine local authorities and acts as the local transport authority for South Yorkshire.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the SCR’s Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We need an effective, integrated and sustainable transport network that offers excellent connectivity.

“Moving people around the city region from major transport hubs quickly, and as efficiently as possible, is critical to our economic success.

“Which is why proposals for a fully integrated mass transit system for the region are included in the prospectus.”

He pledged to deliver a network that will improve the region’s connections to other parts of the UK and globally, opening up new markets for business and wider job opportunities for workers.

The City Region has already funded projects which improve transport, including the second stage of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport link road and work at Junction 36 of the M1 in Barnsley and a new link road from the M1 into the Markham Vale business and commercial park.