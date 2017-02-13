Retailer drops bid to turn Sheffield pub into convenience store

A retailer has abandoned its bid to turn a Sheffield pub into a shop.

Sainsbury’s said it would not be opening one of its Local convenience stores at The Plough, at Sandygate, after councillors refused an application for planning permission.

Campaigners had fiercely opposed the prospect of a shop at the site.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s said an appeal would not be lodged.

“Following the decision to refuse the planning application, we have reviewed our options and have decided not to proceed with an appeal,” she said. But she added: “We will continue to look for further opportunities in the area.”

The Plough is opposite Hallam FC, the world’s oldest football ground, and was declared an ‘asset of community value’ in 2015.

Peter Duff, chair of the Save The Plough group, said he was ‘pleased’ Sainsbury’s was withdrawing.