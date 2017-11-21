Rival offers to hire PwC staff after Sheffield office closure announcement

Closure-hit PwC staff have been thrown a lifeline by a rival firm of accountants in Sheffield.

Grant Thornton is urging PwC employees - left stunned by news the Sheffield office is to close - to “get in touch and come and join us.”

The announcement has reportedly sparked concern among some staff who had relocated and bought homes in the area.

PwC, which moved to 1 St Paul’s in 2014, has said the office will close by April. Some 74 staff are affected, voluntary redundancy is not on offer.

Grant Thornton is moving into the former NUM headquarters in Sheffield city centre next year following a £10m revamp.

Paul Houghton, partner at Grant Thornton said: “The news is disappointing for Sheffield and our city region. More than ever this place is dynamic, growing and full of life. And more than ever this growth needs to be supported by a thriving network of professional firms who are actively embedded and engaged - committed to our place and working hard for its future.

“At Grant Thornton we’re passionate about shaping a vibrant local economy with global reach. We’ve been in Sheffield for well over 40 years, and we’re about to relocate 140 people from Abbeydale Road into the city centre.

“Not only are we here to stay, we’re here and utterly committed to our city’s and region’s growth. And if any of the pwc Sheffield team share that vision and passion, get in touch and come and join us!”

Five other regional PwC offices, in Plymouth, Liverpool, Norwich, Swansea and Northern Ireland, will also close.

A spokesperson for the company said there were no planned compulsory redundancies “as we want to keep our talented staff.” Voluntary redundancy was not offer either.

Workers will either relocate to the Leeds office, which is expanding, work from home, or work in clients’ offices where they may be based on assignment for up to nine months.

The firm said the intention was to “consolidate our presence into fewer, larger regional offices.”

In 2014, bosses said the move to St Paul’s reflected the firm’s commitment to the city after nearly 65 years in Sheffield.

The closure decision means KPMG is the only one of the ‘Big Four’ international accountancy firms to have a presence in Sheffield City Region.

It has a satellite office in the city and partners come in to work from Leeds.

The decision comes as Sheffield City Region is experiencing its best investment for a generation, according to council chiefs. Jet2, Boeing, and McLaren are among many firms moving in.