One-day business exhibition Sheffex returns to the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn on Wednesday November 1.

The original mix of a trade show with seminars has been retained, alongside networking sessions for people together who might not otherwise meet.

HS2 is an exhibitor while young property tycoon Reece Richiardi and public speaking expert Billal Jami are speakers.

IDAQ Networks will be demonstrating their technical talent by turning the Royal Vic’ into a special wifi hub for the day.

SheffEX founder Tony Carroll said “The event has come a long way and we try to keep evolving.”