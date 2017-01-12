Sheffield artists add 'prestige' to The Moor as figures show 7 per cent increase in visitors

Three new kiosks featuring Sheffield artwork are due to open on The Moor, as it was revealed 700,000 more shoppers are visiting the street than a year ago.

Caffé Nero will occupy the largest of the glass-walled units in front of Primark and the new cinema currently under construction.

It will feature public art designed by Sheffield-based Coralie Turpin and Owen Waterhouse.

The first kiosk will open in the next few weeks, with The Moor's owner Aberdeen Asset Management revealing this week that footfall has risen by 7.2 per cent year-on-year. This equates to an extra 700,000 shoppers, bringing the total number of visitors at 9.4 million in 2016.

This is despite much of the street being a building site during 2016.

The Primark opening boosted December footfall by 14.1 per cent on the same period in 2015.

Sheffield-based Coralie Turpin and Owen Waterhouse have designed the artwork on the side of the new kiosks on The Moor. Photo: Will Roberts

Head of retail asset management at Aberdeen Asset Management Phil Huby said: "With the cinema and restaurants opening in the spring and further phases to be announced in the near future we expect visitor numbers to continue to rise significantly."

He added: “Commissioning local artists to create a permanent design on the largest of three kiosks on The Moor is an excellent way to recognise the extraordinary creative talent in Sheffield, and to celebrate the traditional skills and heritage of the city.

"We are absolutely delighted with the result. The time, thought and precision the artists have put in to the project is fantastic - the detail and meaning to the design has produced a piece of public art the city can be proud of.”

Coralie Turpin creates large-scale public art for towns and cities across the country. Her work can be seen in parks and open spaces across Sheffield.

Owen Waterhouse is a skilled silversmith and designer who works internationally.

The panels on the side of the kiosks are a combination of the two artists' skills, and are inspired by Sheffield-made tools.

The structure reflects a tool used in metal finishing called the tapering three cornered file.

The small circular junctions to the frame have 16 individual designs which are either hand carved or 3D computer-modelled and then either cast in bronze and aluminium or etched into stainless steel and brass. These include saw or knife blades and varied file textures.

The sculptural panels have been manufactured by specialist local fabricators.

Coralie said: “I am inspired by the city of Sheffield, it’s people, heritage, wealth of creativity and by the wonderful landscape - it means so much to me to have been part of creating a prestigious piece of public art in the heart of my own city.”

Owen added: "Working on this project over the last few years has been a rewarding experience.

"It is great to know that Aberdeen Asset Management recognise the value of public art to enrich the built environment, and even better that they have purposely secured local artists to create and design it.”

