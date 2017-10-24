Sheffield bar breaks the mould by serving up handmade crockery

'Handle with care' may well be the watchword for customers and staff at a new bar opening soon in Sheffield.

The owners of Public, which is launching next month in the former men's toilet under the Town Hall on Surrey Street, decided against buying the venue's crockery by nipping to a shop and stocking up on standard white cups and plates.

The pink cups and saucers made for Public, the new bar under Sheffield Town Hall

Instead visitors will be eating and drinking from specially commissioned handmade ceramic ware created by Francesca Hague, who works under the name Grey Suit Clay.

Her coffee cups normally sell for £18 each, and she admitted the team had considered the risk of breakages.

"I think we're all a touch apprehensive. I'm sure all staff will be on high alert for the first few weeks!"

The bar is the fourth venue from James O’Hara and James Hill, who already run Picture House Social on Abbeydale Road, The Great Gatsby and Daisy’s on Division Street. They say it will be ‘an intimate, speakeasy-style cocktail bar', seating 40 people.

Francesca, who has a workshop at Sheaf Studios on Arundel Street in the city centre, sells minimalist clay mugs, pots, vases and other items through an online shop, appearances at events and ‘pop-up’ stalls.

The pieces for Public are a continuation of her 'dip' collection, where each item is dipped in a reactive glaze after being fired in the kiln. This time, however, she has incorporated a special soft pink glaze, tying in with the new venue's design theme.

"It's not an enormous bar, so it's just over 70 pieces in total - a mix of serving plates, tumblers, coffee cups and saucers, and we're even trying out a few large ceramic lampshades too," said Francesca. "I'm feeling pretty excited about it."

The public convenience was last used around four years ago. Accessed via two sets of steps, it is located under the pavement beside the Town Hall. The space is part of the structure of the hall, a Grade I listed building.

Public will have a cocktail menu with five different sections including Public Footpath, featuring recipes using local ingredients such as blackberry-infused gin made with fruit gathered in the Peak District.

There will also be a ‘vinyl-only’ music policy, with all LPs supplied by Bear Tree Records in Orchard Square.