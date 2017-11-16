Sheffield Business Awards - just 100 tickets left

Like hot cakes.
That’s how the tickets are selling for the Sheffield Business Awards.
Some 850 people will be at the ceremony - so far - and there are just 100 tickets left on sale.
With a sell-out in prospect, organisers at Sheffield Chamber are urging those who want to attend to snap one up now.
The event on Thursday, December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, is on track to be the biggest and best attended in a decade.
Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host for the third time. He will announce the winners of 15 awards - 14 categories and the Outstanding Business of the Year, which is selected from all those shortlisted.
Comedian Jo Caulfield will provide the entertainment. She has worked on some big shows, and with some of the biggest names, in British comedy including Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.
Now in its 16th year, The Star is media partner.
Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.
Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, said: “These awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate how Sheffield continues to forge successful businesses that go on to represent this city on a regional, national and international stage.
“It is also a time for the business community to come together, not only to celebrate the accomplishments of those shortlisted and the deserving winners of each category, but also to mark the fact that we all continue to play a vital role in the success of our region and that its future achievements will be built on the foundations we lay today.
THE SHORTLIST
Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall
Sheffield Doc/Fest
Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd
The Great Escape Game
The Children’s Hospital Charity
Excellence in International Trade Award
Mccalls Special Products Limited t/a Macalloy
Tufcot
Anchor Magnets
Pricecheck
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together
Professional Energy
Purchasing Ltd
Monaghans
Assured Fire & Security Ltd
FCS Associates Ltd
Benchmark Recruit Ltd
Bhayani Law Ltd t/a Bhayani HR & Employment Law
Banner Jones Solicitors
High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV
Polyseam Ltd.
Millgate
Pricecheck
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
Airmaster Air Conditioning
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award
Evoluted
Benchmark Recruit Ltd
Forde Recruitment
Jump Inc.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award
The Cathedral Archer Project - Just Works
Mike Fearne - The Great Sheffield Art Show
Kim Streets - Museums Sheffield
The Cutler’s Company
The Children’s Hospital Charity
The work-wise Foundation
The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award
Diveworld Limited
BIDBI
Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
Quality Context
The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award
Iceotope
SCX Ltd
SleepCogni
REACH Homes CIC
The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year
Hive IT Ltd
BetterYou Ltd
Sheffield Credit Union
The SEO Works Limited
Doordeals Limited
The Sheffield College Employer of the Year
HLM
Distinction Doors Limited
Gripple Ltd
Wake Smith Solicitors
The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year
Ash Young - Evoluted
Marc Wildes - P Wildes Group
Marie Cooper - Cooper Brown Enterprises
Richard Mills - SleepCogni
Lisa Pogson - Airmaster Air Conditioning Ltd
The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year
SCX Ltd
Vine Hotels
Guardian Electrical Compliance Ltd
The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award
Eclipse Magnetics
Jenx Ltd
BG Engineering
Fernite of Sheffield Ltd
PCT Ltd
Tufcot Engineering Ltd
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award
Bright Box Makerspace
Yang For Young Limited
Living Services Ltd/Homely Apartments
Mak Tok
Bullion
Klear Commercial Services Ltd
The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year selected from all shorlisted firms
Other sponsors:
Drinks reception - Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Website sponsor - Rare
Media partner - The Star
2017 Judges
Lloyd Snellgrove - director at the Research and Innovation Office, Sheffield Hallam University
Ian Proctor - head of external relations, The University of Sheffield Management School
Jillian Thomas - managing director, Future Life Wealth Management
Alan Lyons - business development manager, The Grey Matter Group
Anne Wilson - managing director, Numill Tooling Solutions
Anne Wilson said: “The number and calibre of the entries for this year’s awards have left the judges with an enormously difficult decision in all categories.
“The diversity of business and quality of those represented is indeed a celebration for the city region.”
