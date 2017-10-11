Sheffield Business Awards: THE SHORTLIST

Congratulations to the chosen few!
Today we publish the Sheffield Business Awards shortlist - as the contest goes up a gear.
The judges have come up with a select list of firms in with a chance of glory in December.
The ceremony is on Thursday, December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.
Now in its 16th year, the contest is organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. The Star is media partner.
Elevation Recruitment Group returns as headline sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.
Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, said: “Let me be the first to congratulate all of the shortlisted nominees on their achievement.
“Once again, the standard of entries reflects the innovation, ambition and talent within the Sheffield City Region and to have made the shortlist is, in its own right, a recognition of excellence.”
Record entries are set to be followed by record ticket sales - so don’t miss out.
Sheffield Business Awards attracted 150 applications this year, 21 more than the year previous. And while 750 attended the ceremony last year, more than 400 have signed up already.
The event includes a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment. BBC Look North legend Harry Gration returns as host this year.
With sponsors, patrons, premium partners and tickets already sold, current bookings have just exceeded 400.
Tables of 10 – £810+VAT, tables of 12 – £940+VAT, individual tickets – £84+VAT.
THE SHORTLIST
Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall
Sheffield Doc/Fest
Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd
The Great Escape Game
The Children’s Hospital Charity
Excellence in International Trade Award
Mccalls Special Products Limited t/a Macalloy
Tufcot
Anchor Magnets
Pricecheck
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
Excellence in Professional Services Award, sponsored by Together
Professional Energy
Purchasing Ltd
Monaghans
Assured Fire & Security Ltd
FCS Associates Ltd
Benchmark Recruit Ltd
Bhayani Law Ltd t/a Bhayani HR & Employment Law
Banner Jones Solicitors
High Growth Business of the Year Award, sponsored by SIV
Polyseam Ltd.
Millgate
Pricecheck
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
Airmaster Air Conditioning
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The Grey Matter Marketing and Communications Award
Evoluted
Benchmark Recruit Ltd
Forde Recruitment
Jump Inc.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The Vine Hotels Special Recognition Award
The Cathedral Archer Project - Just Works
Mike Fearne - The Great Sheffield Art Show
Kim Streets - Museums Sheffield
The Cutler’s Company
The Children’s Hospital Charity
The work-wise Foundation
The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility Award
Diveworld Limited
BIDBI
Russell Richardson & Sons Ltd
Quality Context
The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award
Iceotope
SCX Ltd
SleepCogni
REACH Homes CIC
The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year
Hive IT Ltd
BetterYou Ltd
Sheffield Credit Union
The SEO Works Limited
Doordeals Limited
The Sheffield College Employer of the Year
HLM
Distinction Doors Limited
Gripple Ltd
Wake Smith Solicitors
The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year
Ash Young - Evoluted
Marc Wildes - P Wildes Group
Marie Cooper - Cooper Brown Enterprises
Richard Mills - SleepCogni
Lisa Pogson - Airmaster Air Conditioning Ltd
The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year
SCX Ltd
Vine Hotels
Guardian Electrical Compliance Ltd
The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award
Eclipse Magnetics
Jenx Ltd
BG Engineering
Fernite of Sheffield Ltd
PCT Ltd
Tufcot Engineering Ltd
Thermotex Engineering Ltd
The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award
Bright Box Makerspace
Yang For Young Limited
Living Service Ltd
Mak Tok
Bullion
Klear Commercial Services Ltd
The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year
All shortlisted businesses.
Other sponsors:
Drinks reception - Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Website sponsor - Rare
Media partner - The Star
2017 Judges
Lloyd Snellgrove - director at the Research and Innovation Office, Sheffield Hallam University
Ian Proctor - head of external relations, The University of Sheffield Management School
Jillian Thomas - managing director, Future Life Wealth Management
Alan Lyons - business development manager, The Grey Matter Group
Anne Wilson - managing director, Numill Tooling Solutions
Anne Wilson said: “The number and calibre of the entries for this year’s awards have left the judges with an enormously difficult decision in all categories.
“The diversity of business and quality of those represented is indeed a celebration for the city region.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.