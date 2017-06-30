SHEFFIELD BUSINESS AWARDS: updated so ‘there is a category for you’

Sheffield Business Awards never stands still - that’s why there are four new categories this year.

Organisers at Sheffield Chamber are constantly reviewing them against the changing business environment so ‘there is always a category for you’.

This year the ceremony will be on Thursday, December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

But the closing date for entries is September 4 - so apply now: on the awards website here.

There are 15 categories, including Outstanding Business of the Year which all shortlisted companies are automatically entered into.

The new categories this year are:

* The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year - for firms with more than 100 full time equivalent staff who have shown consistent growth backed by a strong financial performance.

* Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall - for an individual or any organisation in the retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors who has helped drive footfall to the city, generating jobs and economic growth.

* The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award - designed to recognise a product or service establishing importance in the marketplace, capturing the interest of the city and really putting Sheffield ‘on the map’. The product or service will not only address a need but also seize an opportunity and create a new market or industry.

* The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award - Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield work to support current students and graduates to launch their own start-up companies.

Both Universities will select their top three entries to put forward for consideration by the judges.

Richard Wright, executive director of Sheffield Chamber, said: “It gives me a great amount of pride that Sheffield Chamber and its partners manage and present the best of business at its annual business awards.

“Over the last few years we have had some amazing winners who have gone on to win honours at national level and are a credit to our city. The awards are constantly being reviewed against the changing business environment of the city and there is always a category for you. We are confident that this will be one of the biggest awards ever and we are grateful to The Star, headline sponsor Elevation Recruitment Group and all sponsors for supporting us in ensuring that every winner and runner up is properly acknowledged.

THE SPONSORS

Headline Sponsor - Elevation Recruitment Group

Drinks Reception Sponsor: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Awards and sponsors

* Special Recognition Award

* The Wake Smith Excellence in Manufacturing Award

* The Shorts Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year

* The Sheffield College Employer of the Year

* The Lupton Fawcett Innovation Award

* The Sheffield Business School SME of the Year

* Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

* High Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by SIV

* Excellence in International Trade

* Excellence in Professional Services sponsored by Together

* The Evoluted Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility

* Marketing and Communications Award

* The Simm Engineering Group Large Business of the Year

* The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award - Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield

* The City Taxis Outstanding Business of the Year

Now in its 16th year, it is organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

The Star is media partner and thanks to our incredible reach, the event receives widespread attention locally and regionally. The awards are free to enter and open to any business with an ‘S’ postcode.

This year’s ceremony will feature a drinks reception, three-course meal, celebrity host, entertainment and a fantastic atmosphere. This, combined with the chance to mingle with shortlisted companies, sponsors, partners and the city’s ‘great and good’, ensure a memorable evening and an unbeatable networking opportunity.

All shortlisted companies are automatically entered into the Outstanding Business of the Year award. Enter now and you could be heading for the stage with applause ringing in your ears.

WINNERS’ TESTIMONY

Credibility, new business, top notch PR, a higher profile, a pat on the back for staff - the benefits of a business awards win are many.

Here is the view of three victors from last year.

“Winning the Business in the Community Award helped give us extra credibility in the local community among individuals and businesses alike – it has helped us to be regarded as a serious contributor and added value to our offer of ‘fair and ethical, financial services for all’. More people are now taking advantage of our safe savings and affordable loans,” according to Daniel Musson, senior officer at Sheffield Credit Union.

Bhayani HR & Employment Law won excellence in professional services.

Boss Jay Bhayani said: “Winning was a fantastic achievement for us. The recognition helped with our firm’s credibility and we have picked up new clients as a result. It was also a boost for our team, endorsing the hard work and dedication we put in to getting the best results for our clients.”

Developer Jerry Cheung is the man behind the £65million New Era ‘Chinatown’ development in Sheffield.

He said: “I feel very honoured to have received the special recognition award last year. It is the first business award we have received so it holds a lot of meaning to me.

“New Era is quite a new company on the Sheffield business scene, so it’s great to find out how much people appreciate what we’re doing here.

“The award has definitely given us a morale boost because this is the business community welcoming us and saying a big ‘yes’ to the Chinatown project.”

THE JUDGES

Sheffield Chamber operations team along with the 2016 judges have this year reviewed the titles and detail of each award category to ensure they continue to remain fit for purpose and represent businesses of all sizes and sectors.

This year’s judges are Lloyd Snellgrove, director at the Research and Innovation Office Sheffield Hallam University, Ian Proctor, head of external relations The University of Sheffield Management School, Jillian Thomas, managing director Future Life Wealth Management, Alan Lyons, business development manager The Grey Matter Group and Anne Wilson, managing director Numill Tooling Solutions.

Jillian Thomas said: “Nearly eight years ago, I entered the New Business Award. I didn’t think I stood a chance to be shortlisted. The win was the making of my business, a platform that we have progressed from and never looked back. This could be you – please, make sure it is you.”

Lloyd Snellgrove said: “There has probably never been a time when the annual business awards have been so important. With uncertainty gripping the economic and political scene the awards help identify rising stars of business, ambitious and inspiring companies and individuals providing the leadership and direction to ensure we become a greater city and nation. “

Anne Wilson said: “Spreading the word far and wide about what great businesses and talent we have in our region is vitally important. And we’re not always that good at it. Business awards are a ‘shop window’ for firms to showcase themselves and gain great publicity. Be proud, shout loud!”

