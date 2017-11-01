Sheffield rolls out red carpet for 300 Chinese business leaders

Three hundred Chinese business leaders are coming to Sheffield in a ‘global vote of confidence in the city region’.

The Horasis China Meeting will showcase its proud industrial heritage and world-leading innovation, organisers say.

There will be a two-day programme of discussions, debates and networking on Sunday and Monday at venues including Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield Cathedral, the Cutlers’ Hall and Chatsworth House.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership, has enlisted help from top business people and both Sheffield university vice chancellors.

He said: “Sheffield City Region has a shared heritage of learning and resilience with China, so Horasis China really is the right conference, in the right place, at the right time.

“It comes at the start of a long-term and highly-focused approach to our trade and investment strategies to create jobs and growth. We know the event will also build on our reputation as a global leader in innovation and advanced manufacturing in the Northern Powerhouse.

“I look forward to welcoming our Chinese guests and to further demonstrating our ‘let’s get it done’ work-ethic here in Sheffield City Region, which harnesses drive and ambition.”

Vice chancellor Prof Husbands said: “Hosting such a prestigious event is a great chance to showcase the Sheffield City Region as a centre for knowledge and enterprise to an international audience.

“We are looking forward to demonstrating how our cutting-edge research and innovation provides some outstanding opportunities for investment, which could boost regional growth and jobs.”

Sheffield Hallam University will be promoting its Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, at the heart of the Olympic Legacy Park. AWRC director Professor Steve Haake will outline investment opportunities.

Chief executive Colin Sirett will represent the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, while Prof Andrew Storer, chief executive of the Nuclear AMRC, will bring his 30 years’ experience in the nuclear sector.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Sheffield will also be represented.

National partners include Visit England and the Department for International Trade.

Business people who will play a key role include Scarborough Group International executive chairman, Kevin McCabe, who is also co-owner of Sheffield United FC. Scarborough Group has grown from a UK-based real estate developer into a global organisation, with a particular focus on China.

Companies including Trebbi, B.Braun and New Era Development are also lending their support, while Julie Kenny CBE, who founded the security firm Pyronix and grew it into a global brand, will be a key speaker.

For further information on Horasis China, visit the website at http://sheffieldcityregion.org.uk/horasis/