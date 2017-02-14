Sheffield’s modernised Post Office gets stamp of approval

The Post Office will open a newly modernised main branch at Hartley Brook Road Post Office, 128 Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield, next month.

The service, which will launch at 1pm on Thursday March 9, will be provided from three serving positions, two modern screened counters, and a Post Office serving point offering selected services at the retail counter, which is available during shop opening hours.

The branch itself will open from 9am - 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 8am - 6pm, Monday to Saturday The opening hours which will increase by an extra 13 hours a week including Saturday afternoon service.

The new-look Hartley Brook Road Post Office will be delighted to welcome customers to the newly refurbished branch. Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages and savings and top up mobile phones. Car tax will be added to the list of services available in branch.

As the traditional banking network declines, customers for the majority (99%) of UK banks can use their post office for online banking cash deposits, withdrawals and bill payments.

Hartley Brook Road Post Office will need to close at 12:30pm on Saturday 25 February for the refurbishment to take place. During this short period of closure Post Office services may be accessed from any convenient Post Office branch, including:

Colley Road Post Office, 2 Colley Road, Sheffield S5 9GT

Firth Park Post Office, 13 Sicey Avenue, Sheffield S5 6NF

The modernisation is in agreement with the Postmaster and is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Damian Mulholland, Area Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”