Sheffield’s New Era ‘Chinatown’ developer teams with university for business event

Jerry Cheung, the developer behind Sheffield’s £65 million Chinatown development, is teaming up with academics in a bid to boost trade with the Far East.

He is set to showcase his New Era Development at a seminar organised by Sheffield Business School, part of Sheffield Hallam University.

Impression of the New Era development

The scheme on Bramall Lane is set to include one of the few incubators designed to help businesses trade easily with China.

The event is being organised by Dr Bradley Barnes, assistant dean, and professor of international management and marketing.

The Doing Business With China Seminar is at 6pm on Thursday, May 18 at Sheffield Business School, Hallam University, Stoddart Building, Arundel Gate. To attend, email: B.R.Barnes@shu.ac.uk or click here To take part in the survey please go to the: website

Dr Barnes said: “More trade with China is good for the city and good for everyone. It’s becoming more important nowadays because of Brexit as we might find it more difficult to trade in Europe.

“We’ll talk about driving successful business in Chinese markets and the barriers and motivations to trade.”

The seminar will also include early results from a survey of firms relating to trading with China. It will also be a chance to network with like-minded businesses. Up to 200 people are expected to attend.

Prof Barnes added: “We want to tailor our support to increase the amount of business Sheffield and the region does with China. We are also looking to promote the business incubator at New Era.

“We consider China a serious market, there are opportunities but many idiosyncrasies. I have found China very receptive to dealing with UK firms and UK people generally. They really want to know people at a personal level. They look at doing business as a long-term relationship.

“Sheffield people are quite friendly and I think we could fit into that culture quite easily.”

The first residents at New Era will move in this autumn, developers have confirmed. Some 100 studio apartments for students would be finished by August and available to residents in September.

It includes a 20-storey residential tower alongside commercial and leisure space.

