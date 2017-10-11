South Yorkshire firms celebrate Legal 500 rating

Sheffield law firms are celebrating after a record year for mentions in ratings bible the ‘Legal 500’

Published every year, it ranks companies on feedback from clients and lawyers’ track records.

Don’t miss The Star’s special Legal 500 supplement on Wednesday October 18 which celebrates all our top firms.

This year, Taylor&Emmet maintained its top tier position for family law services – one of only three firms in the region to achieve the ranking.

The team is described as for some, the “best firm in Sheffield for family law.”

Anthony Long, chief executive, said: “We are hugely proud of our superb family law specialists whose compassion and attention to detail have cemented their place at the top for a second consecutive year.”

Banner Jones, is celebrating a fifth consecutive year of inclusion.

The company is recognised for its personal injury and clinical negligence work with the team moving up to a tier two ranking - out of four - while the family law team maintain its tier three position.

Wake Smith moved up a tier in clinical negligence, commercial litigation and family law.

It also received a mention in every category for the first time, 12 in total, and notched up mentions for a record 25 individuals.

Partner Mark Serby said they were also on track for record turnover and had been shortlisted for ‘Employer of the Year’ in the Sheffield Business Awards.