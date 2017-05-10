South Yorkshire residents urged to cut down on food waste

Residents in South Yorkshire will be encouraged to make the most of food and save money as part of a national campaign to cut down on food waste.

Food waste reduction charity WRAP aims to raise awareness of the need to reduce food waste and help us take action through its Love Food Hate Waste campaign.

It shows that by doing some easy practical everyday things we can all use less food, which will ultimately benefit our purses and the environment too.

Across the UK, a staggering 7.3 million tonnes of food waste is thrown away each year – the equivalent of £60 a month per household - at a cost to UK householders of £13 billion a year.

Now South Yorkshire’s BDR (Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster) Waste Partnership aims to support the campaign and help individuals, organisations and businesses with a number of events being held across the three towns.

Initiatives will include town centre cookery demonstrations, information events at supermarkets, offices and community buildings, and giveaways including recipe cards, reusable shopping bags, rice scoops and measuring spoons.

Residents will be asked to sign a pledge card to reduce food waste, promote the idea to friends and family on social media, and in return will receive top tips and recipes. They can also share their own top tips for storing food, using leftovers and making less waste.

Community Education Liaison Officer, Abi Cox, based at BDR’s waste treatment facility at Manvers, said that in South Yorkshire around 40% of leftover household waste is made up of food which need not have been thrown away.

“This avoidable food waste, which at some point could have been eaten, amounts to 40,800 tonnes a year across BDR – the equivalent of £60 per household.

“We know that most people don’t like waste and throwing food in the bin, and we hope this campaign will help us all re-think how we shop, plan our meals better and use up leftovers. Together we can make a big difference.

“There will always be some food waste that is inevitable, and this should be composted or wrapped before being disposed of in bins.”

The Love Food Hate Waste campaign will be at the following events, from 10am to 3pm:

Monday 15 May, Clock Corner, Doncaster

Tuesday 16 May, All Saints’ Square, Rotherham

Wednesday 17 May, Cheapside (outside Sports Direct), Barnsley

The end of the campaign will be marked by the following closing events:

Monday 3 July, All Saints’ Square, Rotherham

Tuesday 4 July, Clock Corner, Doncaster

Wednesday 5 July, Cheapside (outside Sports Direct), Barnsley

Everyone can get involved using #LoveFoodHateWaste, and follow the campaign on twitter @WasteLessSYorks and on Facebook @WLSYorks