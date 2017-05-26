SPECIAL REPORT: Advanced Manufacturing Prowess

The Star, in partnership with Irwin Mitchell, has published a special supplement to celebrate our advanced manufacturing prowess.

The Advanced Manufacturing Park is at the centre of a cluster of 100 hi-tech firms which have moved in over the last decade – but this year is undoubtedly its best.

737 Max; Renton Factory; 1st 737 Max on line; Aerial View from Front; K66444-03

In February, two global names – McLaren and Boeing – announced plans to build factories in the area, which spans sites in Rotherham and Sheffield.

It is the high point in a decade-long development which started when Sheffield University established the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to help firms solve problems and make breakthroughs.

It has since lured scores, while others have moved in simply to be among their peers, pick up work and collaborate.

But the McLaren and Boeing deals have taken the site to a new level.

Artist's impression of the Boeing Sheffield factory

Read our celebration of amazing firms here: Click this link

AMP residents, from left: Luke Ambrose of Materialise, Mike Maddock of PES, Richard Gould of Metlase and Ian Hylands of Eadon Consulting.

Rolls-Royce turbine blade casting factory AMP Rotherham

Dr Dion Vaughan with a Gen 2 module at the launch of Metalysis.

A researcher works with a robot at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.