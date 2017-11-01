Take off for Jet2 in Sheffield as first jobs advertised

Holiday company Jet2 is advertising 13 IT jobs in Sheffield - as it prepares to land an entire tech department in the city.

The Leeds-based firm has posted a baker’s dozen of permanent, 40-hours-a-week positions on its website ahead of interviews on Wednesday and Thursday November 8 and 9 in the city centre.

The jobs include software engineer, software developer, IT operations shift leader, tester and business intelligence developer. They all fall under the ‘IT systems & web development’ team the company is set to establish in Sheffield.

The job adverts state: ‘We offer an excellent salary and a great benefits package with fantastic opportunities for progression in a growing business’.

In total, Jet2 is set to create 40 skilled IT jobs in Sheffield, with potentially more to come.

The Star revealed two weeks ago the firm had hired an agent to find an office in the city centre.

The move is a big endorsement of the city’s workforce and economy, which is experiencing the best investment for a generation.

Jet2 claims to be the UK’s third-largest holiday operator.

It employs more than 4,000 at 11 bases, and has 75 aeroplanes flying to 58 destinations. It has not responded to requests for a statement.

The firm’s first flight was to Amsterdam from Leeds Bradford Airport in February 2003.

In 2016, it announced the launch of its eighth and ninth UK airport bases - Birmingham and Stansted - and took delivery of the first of 34 new Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

Jet2’s move comes as tech firms across the city plan major expansion.

Perkbox, which provides an employee perks service to companies, aims to hire 60 and move to new offices to accommodate 100 people in Sheffield.

Heavyweight video games developer Sumo has taken more space at Jessops Riverside in Brightside to accommodate another 50 people.

Sky Bet, Plusnet, Zoo and The Floow are all piling on jobs.

Graduates from Sheffield’s two universities are a key source of staff.