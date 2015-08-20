Telegraph Business Focus magazine: Read the February edition online here

Business Focus is the Sheffield Telegraph’s 16-page monthly supplement and you can read our February edition online here.

It includes an exclusive story on a turnaround at Forgemasters, and plans to invest £6.5m, two years after making its first loss since 2005. It also has details of a new £31m ‘lightweighting’ research centre, one of the reasons McLaren decided to open a factory in the region, while Sir Keith Burnett, vice chancellor of Sheffield University, reflects on this unprecedented deal in an exclusive comment piece.

Business Focus also has a three-page feature on a round table discussion on property, sponsored by Sheffield law firm Taylor&Emmet. Read it if you want to know how the city will develop in the next few years.

But that’s not all, there is a feature on the philanthropy of Anthony Hinchliffe, of Ant Marketing, and how a trip to Eastern Europe influenced the early career of lawyer Jon Curtis. And there are sponsored comment pieces by Alexis Krachai, of Counter Context, and Nigel Brewster, of Brewster Pratap. It also has room for law firm Lupton Fawcett’s impressive awards win, developments at another law firm, hlw Keeble Hawson, the rise and rise of Sheffield shredding company Russell Richardson and the region’s plans to attend the world’s biggest property fair, MIPIM, in Cannes.