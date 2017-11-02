TEST DRIVE: McLaren 720s

Oh the irony.

I’m driving a 212mph supercar so slowly there’s an impatient queue of traffic behind.

McLaren Automotive 720s

The McLaren 720s is the firm’s £208,000 top-of-the-range Ferrari-beater, a car so outrageous that from the side it looks like a short-legged dog straining on a lead, choking on its collar, front feet barely touching the ground. It screams forward energy even when there is none.

And on a public road there’s only one way to proceed: carefully.

At least at first, because soon a sense of journalistic duty took over. I’d been invited on a test drive because the firm is building a chassis factory in Rotherham, set to start production in 2019. So I had to put it through its paces – but how?

My answer was to slow to 20mph, press hard on the accelerator and see what happened.

Huge brakes on the McLaren Automotive 720s.

I half expected it to pull up short like Usain Bolt with a torn hamstring, but instead it took off.

Visually it was like clicking the horizon in Google street view. Everything went blurry, then it arrived with a ‘snap’. Physically it was like being on a waltzer with a sadistic fairground worker spinning the carriage until your head can’t move.

Aurally, there was a falling whine, a rising ‘fizz’, a weird burble – but mostly a roar.

Terrible treatment for a car at the pinnacle of automotive endeavour, and I apologise. Also for the somewhat panicked stomp on the brakes.

Like a short-legged dog straining on a lead.

But it had all clearly been anticipated by McLaren engineers, for the ‘Corgi’ was none the worse for wear.

The factory is under construction on the Advanced Manufacturing Park and visible to thousands of people on the Parkway every day.

Rotherham can proudly look forward to joining the ranks of supercar manufacturing royalty.

McLaren 720s

McLaren Automotive 720s

Interior details.

Huge scoops and voids and doors which open upwards.

McLaren Automotive 720s

McLaren Automotive 720s