TOP 100: Celebrating half a billion profits

Over half a billion pounds – that’s the profits made by our 100 biggest companies in the last year.

£542million is a staggering sum which is almost £100m up on the year previous and double the total profits of two years ago.

It is a sure sign of Sheffield City Region’s economic good health. But even more gratifying is the 117,000 people the Top 100 employ – up more than 4,000 on last year.

It continues a four-year upward trend and represents an increase of 35,000 more people in work since 2013.

The Star's annual analysis of the Top 100 companies by turnover

SIG – Sheffield Insulation Group – is, for the 14th year, our biggest company by a mile.

The building products company had a £2.6billion turnover and £51million profit thanks to the work of 9,641 employees.

But it was only the third biggest profit, behind Doncaster sofa company DFS, at £64m, and Langley Holdings, a mechanical handling and tanker maintenance firm in Retford which made £105m profit.

SIG is a member of the FTSE 250 index of the nation’s biggest companies and represents the region’s best hope of appearing in the legendary FTSE 100. Go SIG!

At the other end of the table is another legend: Gripple.

The Sheffield manufacturer of wire-joining devices makes it into the table for the first time with £48.6m turnover and £4m profit.

The firm, set up by Hugh Facey in 1991, has been growing at a steady 10 per cent in recent times and now employs 500 people around the world.

It has just unveiled a £1.5m factory extension and refurbishment at its Riverside site in Attercliffe, giving it room to continue to expand.

Meanwhile the tech sector has been booming for a few years now, with many firms struggling to fill vacancies.

Servelec Group Plc is one of the stand-out big hitters which has long been a resident of the Top 100.

This year it is in 63rd place with £63m turnover and £13.4m profit. The company employs more than 600, more than half based at two sites in Sheffield.

Bottom of the list this time – but still a big gun – is S.E.S. Holdings (UK) Limited, at 100th place.

The Doncaster civil and rail engineering company posted a £40.6m turnover in its latest accounts. The figures show the company, which employs 346, slipped to a £171,000 loss.

