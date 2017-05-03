VIDEO: Fight is on against plans for mobile mast in Sheffield

Scores of city residents hope to block a developer’s plans to put up a mobile phone mast on a green verge.

Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, known as CTIL, wants to install the 12.5m pole and two cabinets on the patch of grass in Totley Brook Road, Dore.

Residents fighting against CTIL's plan to build a phone mast in Totley Brook Road.

The site is near the bus terminus opposite King Ecgbert School.

The firm, which is a partnership between Vodafone and Telefónica, says there is a need for a mast in the area to provide new 4G mobile phone services as well as 3G and 2G.

But many people living in Dore have raised concerns about CTIL’s plans. So far more than 60 objections have been passed to Sheffield Council.

Among those fighting the proposal is Lindsay Brittain, who said there were still people living near the site who didn’t know about the mast.She also raised concerns about house values.

The planning notice.

“It’s at the bottom of my garden,” she said.

“There are links to cancer and to hormones being affected.”

Mrs Brittain - who broadcast a video about the plans live on Facebook before The Star's photographer turned up, above - said residents had successfully campaigned against a previous application.

“In other areas they are largely not allowed to put masts near homes or schools,” she said.

Lindsay Brittain.

“The previous one was right in the centre of the village. Everyone was up in arms about that, and it got stopped.”

The Dore Village Society also objected, saying the mast would be ‘visually intrusive and detrimental to visual amenity in this very public location at the bus terminus’.

CTIL has not yet responded to a request for comment. But the firm included a document with the ‘latest independent peer-reviewed research findings’ on the health impact of mobile phone masts.

The document cites the Stewart Report, published by the Independent Expert Group on Mobile Phones, which found ‘no evidence of biological or adverse health effects from the radio waves produced by mobile phones or their base stations’.

