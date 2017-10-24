VIDEO: Sheffield business gets a ‘yes’ from Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon has joined local Prince’s Trust supported entrepreneur, Faye Savory, to spread the message that unemployed young people can now gain support to start their own business via their tablet, PC or phone.

Faye, 27, from Sheffield, launched her bespoke gift box business, BearHugs, following support from The Prince’s Trust, and is now calling for more young people to explore their business ideas online.

The campaign is backed by NatWest who, as the largest corporate supporter of the Enterprise programme, have been instrumental in bringing the new Prince’s Trust Online platform to life. For young people who may not be able to access face-to-face courses because of health issues, family or caring responsibilities or simply because they live in a remote area, this new way to explore self-employment is a lifeline. Budding entrepreneurs can still take part in the face-to-face Enterprise courses, but online access now removes one of the biggest barriers and will allow The Trust to help more young people than ever turn their ideas into business reality.

David Ivell, Chief Information Officer at The Prince’s Trust, said: “Without visionary businesses like NatWest, who are prepared to step forward with financial support, new developments like this would be impossible for us to achieve. We hope that more organisations and individuals will take this opportunity to invest in young people’s futures.”

Prince’s Trust Online forms a key part of The Trust’s aim to build on 40 years of achievement as the UK’s leading youth charity by supporting a million more young people over the next decade. The Enterprise programme has helped nearly 87,000 young people set up their own businesses since 1983 and Trust supported businesses have a higher success rate than average.*

Richard Topliss, Chairman of NatWest’s North Regional Board, said: “We’ve been involved with The Trust and the Enterprise programme for many years now, but we never stop being impressed by the calibre of businesses created by the young people that come through the programme. Having seen the transformative effect the programme can have, we’re excited to be able to help even more young people by now offering access via Prince’s Trust Online, as one of the site’s founding patrons. As well as the young entrepreneurs, I’m also excited for the extra opportunities this gives our staff to directly support them one-on-one by signing up to be e-mentors through the site.”

Prince’s Trust Ambassador Alesha Dixon commented: “It was great to spend time on the shoot with such an inspiring and driven group of young people. Their businesses were diverse but every one of them showed that a good idea, combined with the right guidance is a winning combination when it comes to making a success of self-employment. The fact that The Prince’s Trust and NatWest will be giving more young people this chance moving forward can only be a good thing.”

Just ask one of the stars of the campaign. Faye, 27, from Sheffield, said: “The guidance The Prince’s Trust gave me has been invaluable. They’ve given me purpose and have helped me turn my little idea into a life-changing reality.”

Alongside increased access for young people, Prince’s Trust Online also offers new opportunities for mentors. As an e-mentor individuals have the chance to motivate, guide and support young people through their journey to opening a business, all at a time and pace that suits them. E-mentoring is one of the most flexible and convenient ways to volunteer with The Trust, find out more on how to become one here: www.princes-trust.org.uk/e-mentor

* 73% of Trust supported businesses are still trading at 3 years, compared to a national average of around 60%.