What are the ten most irritating office buzzwords in the UK?

A recent survey has revealed the ten most irritating buzzwords in the UK.

Jobs site Glassdoor surveyed 2,000 employees about their most hated examples of office jargon for a summertime PR push.

Some terms were coined by strategists and psychologists who wanted to develop a strong company ethic, encourage employees to believe in their work or improve productivity and efficiency.

Most are metaphors that have lost their figurative punch and turned into cliches as they have been chronically overused.

Here is the list -

Touch base - 24%

To meet in person and talk about a specific issue

Blue Sky Thinking - 21%

Creative thinking that breaks away from confined, ordinary ideas

We're On a Journey - 13%

Suggesting a team has not reached its mission but is on its way

Game Changer - 13%

Something that dramatically changes assumptions about how things are done

No-brainer - 13%

Something immediately obvious or irrefutably a good idea

Thought Shower - 11%

A meeting to freely discuss new ideas in their early stages

Run It Up The Flagpole - 11%

To trail or present an idea to see what kind of reaction it gets

If You Don't Like It Get Off The Bus - 10%

Suggestion that someone should just leave a company if they're not happy

Mission Statement - 10%

An assertion of values an motivations with regard to a company and its work

Pick It Up And Run With It - 10%

Continuing with a project that was started by someone else

Punch A Puppy - 9%

To do something horrible for the long-term good of the company

Let's Get Our Ducks In A Row - 9%

To fix different interests, parties and priorities in preparation for an event