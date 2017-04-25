Yorkshire’s biggest makeover and photoshoot studio open in Sheffield

Yorkshire’s biggest makeover and photoshoot studio has opened its first base in South Yorkshire – bringing its third premises to the region as part of ambitious expansion plans.

Owners Mark and Jane Earnshaw and Lauren Crainer from Chique Photography already operate studios in Wakefield and Huddersfield and saw Sheffield as a strategic move for the company’s growing portfolio.

The company, which now employs 60 people over the three sites, has taken a five-year lease on 3,066 sq ft at ARBA Group’s multi-million pound refurbishment scheme, Meadowhall Business Park.

Chique, which first launched in October 2014, is currently on target to open five studios in five years and owner Mark said location was key in choosing a new premises.

Sheffield-born Mark said: “I have always wanted to open a studio in Sheffield. For us, this move was about growth into a new city and the location, next to Meadowhall Shopping Centre, was key for us.

“Meadowhall Business Park is located right in the middle of Meadowhall’s rapidly developing commercial centre – ideal for reaching our target demographic.

“We have created 25 new jobs and are already looking to expand our telesales team here. It’s going really well and the clients are impressed by both the studio and the quality of service we offer.”

Chique’s team is made up of professional make-up artists, hair stylists, photographers, telesales and administration staff.

It provides professional hair, make up and photographs offering anyone – from best friends to families and individuals - the chance to feel like a model, have professional pictures taken and experience the red carpet treatment.

Since starting in 2014, the company has taken more than 200,000 photographs via 3,000 plus photoshoots and uses backdrops including enchanted forests, boudoirs and beaches to create creative and professional images.

The firm’s move to the city business park follows a string of new tenants, including construction giant NG Bailey.