Butchers shop famous for its pork pies is to close after 60 years in Sheffield

A thriving family-run business which has carved out a reputation as one of the best butchers around is to close its doors after six decades.

The pork pies and smoked bacon sold at FJ Kempka & Son butchers shop, on Abbeydale Road, are legendary with people travelling from across the city to sample them.

Konrad Kempka, pictured at JF. Kempka & Son Butchers, using the bacon slicer

But on Saturday, Konrad Kempka will close the doors of the shop for the final time.

The 63-year-old has been working 14-hour days for six-days-a-week and feels now is the right time to hang up his apron.

"I know it has been a shock for a lot of people because we have been here for so long," said Konrad.

"I have got to think about what I want to do but I want a bit more of a life.

"I love walking and I want to walk on more than just Sundays when the shop is closed."

Konrad's father, Frank, bought the shop on Abbeydale Road when he moved to the city after World War Two.

On its walls are black and white photographs showing the business 60 years ago and the 70-year-old bacon slicer is still in full working order.

Konrad followed in his father’s footsteps after buying a butchers on Greystones Road. He took over the Abbeydale Road shop when his father retired.

He has been worked on his own in the shop for around 30 years, occasionally helped out by his wife, Patricia, a retired solicitor.

Konrad said: "I knew at Christmas that I wanted to close after Easter and just before the Bank Holiday.

"I have got lots of things in the pipeline. I want to do the shop up, we've got an extension at the back and maybe let it out.

"I'm also going to be supplying some catering companies, so I'm not retiring.

"I've also said that I would help out as a locum butcher, so if any go on holiday I can run their shop for them."

But for now customers will be grabbing as many of the famous pork pies as they can before the weekend arrives.

