Call for street patrols on Sheffield estate after masked gunman bursts into home with children inside

Fearful residents are calling for extra police patrols on their estate - after a masked gang armed with a gun burst into a house with two children inside.

Four men raided a home in Donovan Road, Parson Cross, and threatened the man inside with a firearm. He battled to keep them out of the property as two children were also inside.

Fortunately nobody was hurt but police believe the incident, which happened on Tuesday at 10.50pm, was a targeted attack.

Residents said this is the latest in a string of several firearms incidents on the estate in recent years.

And while many of them did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, their message was clear - 'We need more police patrols on our streets'.

A mum-of-two, who has lived in Donovan Road since 2010, said: It makes me scared because I have two young children."

A couple aged 35 and 33, who have a young son, added: "This isn't the first time there has been firearms on the estate. Police come out responding to incidents a lot, but you hardly ever see them patrolling.

"There's a lot of gangs involved with drugs around here. There are long term problems. If the police were more visible it might put these people off."

Another couple, both aged 21, of nearby Adkins Road, said they had lived in the area "all of their lives" and claimed there has always been high crime levels.

The man said: "I have to work away a lot so it makes me worried for my partner when she is back here."

His partner added: "I wish we had more police on the streets."

This latest attack follows two previous unrelated firearms incidents. Three shootings took place in Barrie Crescent, Southey Green, and Lindsay Avenue and Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, in July 2014. A 13-year-old suffered minor injures in one of the attacks.

And in July last year a 19-year-old man was reportedly shot on Wordsworth Avenue.

Other residents vented their frustrated on Facebook.

Amanda Jackson, who has since moved away from the area, said: "I used to live on this road and used to hate it being on my own with three children."

Vanessa Milner said she had also been the victim of a previous attack and added: "Same happened to me minus the gun. It's so scary."

South Yorkshire Police is currently leading a public consultation asking residents how they would like to see the force modernised. Police chiefs have previously said they will put more of a focus on "neighbourhood policing" with more bobbies on the beat.

Detectives are appealing for information about the latest incident. Call police on 101.