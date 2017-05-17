Callous thieves steal sensory equipment for disabled children from South Yorkshire centre

Callous thieves stole sensory equipment - used to help disabled youngsters at a children's centre - during an overnight raid.

Burglars broke into a shed at Stainforth Children's Centre in Doncaster sometime overnight between Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9.

They stole sensory equipment from inside two suitcases used to help youngsters with a range of conditions, including cerebral palsy.

A spokesperson for the Doncaster East Local Policing Team, which is investigating the incident, said staff and parents at the centre "believe this is a great loss to them as the centre supports families in the area, and surrounding areas, with children with cerebral palsy, visual impairment or even helping them to get a child to sleep."

Contact police with information on 101.