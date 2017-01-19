Calls for urgent management plan for new £25 million school

Calls are growing for a firm plan to be drawn up on the management of a £25 million new secondary school set to be built in south-west Sheffield.

A site off Carterknowle Road is earmarked for the Bannerdale School, a facility designed to tackle pressure on admissions by catering for up to 1,200 pupils, with an opening date pencilled in for September 2018.

Council planning officers are considering detailed proposals submitted earlier this month - but the project is still lacking a vital academy sponsor.

Calling the matter an ‘educational hot potato’, the Sheffield Telegraph’s Secret School columnist writes this week: “The council needs to let us all know what the plan is for the management of Bannerdale School.

“Establishing an outstanding school isn’t as easy as some people might make it sound on paper.

“The bonding of new students and staff, none of whom have worked together before, is a tricky issue to manage and one that has plagued school mergers and new builds elsewhere in South Yorkshire.”

Education Column: Challenges and opportunities lie ahead for Bannerdale Secondary