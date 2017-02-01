Campaign launched for security lighting at Sheffield park where young woman was sexually assaulted

Hundreds of people are backing a campaign to get security lights installed in a Sheffield park where a young woman was sexually assaulted.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened to the 21-year-old victim who woke up in the grounds of Weston Park with no memory of what had happened.

Police believe she was sexually assaulted at around 10.50pm on Monday, January 23, and the attacker is still at large.

The incident has sparked security fears and now an online petition has been launched calling for Sheffield Council to install extra lighting in the park as a matter of urgency.

The campaign, entitled 'The parks will be safer if more well lit', has been uploaded to the change.org website and so far has more than 700 supporters.

The petition states: "Since the start of 2016, there has been an increase in reported student sexual assaults in Sheffield. Following the most recent attack, something has to change."

Other people who signed the petition spoke of feeling unsafe while walking in the area.

Lucy Schofield said: "I have felt unsafe in the park walking back from the library in the dark before."

Tasha Okeke said: "I walk past this park most mornings and it's legitimately pitch black in half the park. More lights are needed."

Olamide Shoremekun added: "I believe young female students like myself should be able to visit the parks local to us feeling safe.

"The light will not stop the criminals doing what they want but at least it's a start."

Once the petition reaches 1000 signatures campaigners will submit it to the council. .

The call for action comes after The University of Sheffield issued safety advice to its 26, 000 students.

Serena Cavasin, the university's women's office, said: "If you do have to walk home, make sure you walk in a group and stick to well-lit areas as much as possible. You can also pick up a personal safety alarm from the Student Advice Centre."

The victim, who is being supported by specialist officers, was unable to provide a description of her attacker. Detectives are analysing CCTV footage and are treating the matter as a 'priority'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.