Campaign: Make friends and enjoy food

Residents have bonded over burgers at a barbecue which was organised by a community group as part of our Know Your Neighbour campaign.

Guests were encouraged to go along to the Burngreave Barbecue at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground this weekend to get to know their neighbours, and what was the first event in aid of our initiative.

Although free food was provided by Tesco supermarket, Saville Street, some keen cooks also made their own treats to share.

Over 100 people of all ages enjoyed eating burgers, sausages and vegetarian food, and when all the food was gone they bonded over a range of family games including a three-legged race and the egg and spoon race.

The event was organised by manager of the playground, Patrick Meleady.

He said: “It was fabulous to have so many families coming together to support this fantastic initiative. It was great to have neighbours utilising our facility where they shared food and enjoyed a fun afternoon.”

Francesca Smith, Yanina Kozalinski and Fran Peterson were among the guests, who enjoyed a chat and a cup of tea at the event on Saturday.

Fran Peterson pledged her support for our initiative and said: “We love our neighbours and I think this campaign is great.”

Chairman and trustee of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground Yanina Koszalinski also added her backing.

She said: “As a lifetime resident of Pitsmoor, myself and family have had the good fortune of having friendly and supportive neighbours. We all support each other and help each other, especially in times of need, regardless of where in the world we all come from.”

Elsewhere, Sarah Kesteven made a puff pastry pizza to share with other barbecue guests.

This month, the theme of our Know Your Neighbour campaign – which we are running alongside our sister title the Sheffield Star and local radio station LinkFM – is ‘feed your neighbour’.

We want to encourage you to get together with the people around you, share some food and form new friendships.

If you can organise an event in support of the initiative, email Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk.