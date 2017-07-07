Campaign: Make time to help each other

One woman shares food with neighbours at a celebration party in a bid to beat isolation – and a charity wants you to help shape your community.

A kind-hearted woman has hosted a feast for all her neighbours in a bid to help them feel less isolated, and support the Sheffield Telegraph’s Know Your Neighbour campaign.

Eid party hosted by Sheffield Star reader Naureen Khan (pictured) in support of Know Your Neighbour campaign

Naureen Khan organised the celebratory event at the weekend to mark the end of Ramadan, a Muslim festival in which people refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk each day between May 26 and June 24.

The party, at Sheffield Wildlife Trust, Stafford Road, Manor, was attended by people of all ages and faiths from across the community.

Naureen said: “I had a great time with my neighbours and everybody loved the idea. I got to see neighbours who I did not even know lived on my road.

“The Wildlife Trust was amazing and I must say a great thanks to all the members who attended.”

We need to be out in the fresh air with people around us

She also urged others to back our initiative, which we are running until September alongside our sister paper The Star and local radio station LinkFM.

She added: “I am supporting the Know Your Neighbour campaign because I believe there is more isolation and depression in the community, partly because of people’s use of social media.

“We need to be out in the fresh air with people around us, sharing our happiness and also our sadness. Get to know your neighbour and support each other.”

The party marked the end of ‘feed your neighbour’ month and also the start of ‘help your neighbour’ - the campaign theme for July.

Elsewhere, Age Better Sheffield have shown their continuing support for the initiative by asking for residents’ help to launch their second Neighbourhood toolkit.

After creating the first of these kits for Beauchief residents in May, the charity now want people from Firth Park, Longley, Parson Cross and High Wincobank to get involved.

Crafted with local residents and organisations, the kit is unique to the area in which it is delivered.

Local people share their stories, thoughts, and experiences about what it is like to live and grow older in their ward, and work with Age Better in Sheffield to create a kit to reduce isolation and loneliness in those aged 50 and over.

Hannah Hunt, of Age Better Sheffield, said: “How you’d like to volunteer your time is up to you but we’d love to have you on board.

“It’s a great opportunity to share your thoughts and experiences, meet local people, and to do something brilliant for your neighbourhood.”

Neighbourhood toolkits will be designed in four Sheffield wards, and delivered to 7,000 homes in each area.

If you want to find out more or help to shape the toolkit, please e-mail toolkit@syha.co.uk, call Hannah on 0114 2900 330 or visit Age Better Sheffield site.

To share your photos and stories e-mail Rochelle.Barrand@jpress.co.uk.