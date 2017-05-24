Cause of death for Sheffield teacher who died after classroom accident is unknown

The cause of death for a Sheffield teacher who passed away hours after a classroom accident is ‘unascertained,’ an inquest has heard.

Lynsey Haycock was in a classroom at Forge Valley school, Stannington putting up posters two days before the beginning of term when she broke her leg jumping down from a table on September 1 last year.

Sheffield Coroners’ Court heard how there were ‘difficulties’ fitting a tube to insert medication at the scene and in moving the mum-of-two from the premises and to Northern General hospital for treatment by ambulance.

The 41-year-old was due to have surgery on her broken leg the day after her admission but she suffered a cardiac arrest early that morning and died at 6.30am.

Giving evidence earlier this week, pathologist Dr Julian Burton told Sheffield Coroner’s Court yesterday that sudden arrhythmic death syndrome – a genetic heart abnormality – was one of three possible causes.

He said the other likely causes were non-alcohol-related hepatitis or severe obesity, but he could not rule out another cause.

A jury found that Mrs Hancock’s cause of death was unascertained, and assistant coroner Laurinder Bower delivered a narrative conclusion today.

Ms Bower told the court: “The medical cause of her death cannot be determined.

“Whilst these matters might possibly have contributed to her death, it cannot be said that they probably did so as the cause of Mrs Hancock’s death is unascertained.

“The complex fracture sustained in the jump from the table possibly compounded her death, but it cannot be said that it probably did so as the cause of Mrs Haycock’s death is unknown.”

Ms Hancock’s husband Tim said she was ‘strong and active’ and said she had just returned from a family holiday in Norfolk, where she had been running around National Trust sites chasing Pokemon with their children when the accident took place.

He described her as ‘very clever, very caring and very strong’.