CCTV APPEAL: Concern grows for welfare of woman last seen at South Yorkshire supermarket

As concern grows for the welfare of a woman last seen at a South Yorkshire supermarket, police have released CCTV footage in their continued bid to trace her.

Officers were called at around 1.20pm on Monday to Tesco supermarket in Biscay Way, Wath, after members of staff reported concerns for a woman who had left the store a short time before.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The CCTV shows the last sighting of the woman, whose identity remains unknown at this time.

"Police want to hear from anyone who recognises her and can provide any information as to her identity and/or whereabouts.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 506 of April 17, 2017."