CCTV: Blonde woman carrying handbag wanted by South Yorkshire Police over late night Mercedes arson attack

A blonde woman spotted in CCTV images is wanted by police in connection with an arson attack in South Yorkshire.

The woman who was carrying a handbag and two other people - one of which appears to be a man in a hoodie - were caught on CCTV around the time and place that a black Mercedes car was set on fire.

The incident happened outside a home in The Orchard, Thurnscoe in Barnsley, at 3am on Sunday, April 30, and the fire also caused damage to the ground floor windows of the property.

No one was injured during the alleged attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers conducting enquiries have released images of these people they would like to speak to, as they believe they could hold important information about what happened.

"Do you recognise them? Any information should be given to 101 quoting incident number 202 of 30 April 2017.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."