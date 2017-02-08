CCTV image released of wanted man after burglar stole bank cards and car from Sheffield home

CCTV of a wanted man has been released in connection with a burglary at a Sheffield home in which bank cards and a car were stolen.

A property in Beaver Drive, Woodhouse, was broken into on Tuesday, October 25, between 1am and 4.15am, last year and thieves took a vehicle parked outside during the raid.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the reported burglary have been following different lines of enquiry and would like to speak to the man pictured as he may hold useful information. Do you recognise this man?

"If you have any information about the incident or recognise the man in the CCTV image, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 103 of 25 October 2016."

In other news:-

Manhunt for rapist who attacked woman in her South Yorkshire home

Councillor defiant after being charged over Sheffield tree protest

Public meeting planned for new £25m school in Sheffield

UPDATE: Woman and children trapped in burning house

'Concerning' that conviction of Sheffield child abuser Roger Dodds took so long, say charities



UNDER AND INN: Remember these forbidden booze ruses?

VIDEO: 25 years on from Eric Cantona's bizarre indoor match and snub for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United: No slacking! Chris Wilder warns Blades they must keep up hard work to stay on top

FOOTY RUMOUR MILL: Barca eye Aguero, Conte still keen on Gordon, Saints to seal Caceres deal and, er, Cisse to become DJ!

